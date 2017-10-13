H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) Holdings Maintained by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky maintained its stake in H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in H. B. Fuller were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 0.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 0.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 58,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUL shares. BidaskClub cut H. B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on H. B. Fuller from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on H. B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $562.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. H. B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 5,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $315,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About H. B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company is a formulator, manufacturer and marketer of adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products. The Company’s segments include Americas Adhesives, Europe, India, Middle East and Africa (EIMEA), Asia Pacific, Construction Products and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific operating segments produce and supply industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including durable assembly, nonwoven and hygiene, and textile.

