GWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5,792.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,054,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849,968 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,647.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,181,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,669,000 after buying an additional 6,770,958 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $77,899,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 91.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,396,000 after buying an additional 674,307 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,373,000 after buying an additional 369,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Richard J. Daly sold 94,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $7,706,496.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam D. Amsterdam sold 17,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $1,370,888.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,720 shares of company stock worth $9,679,916 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

