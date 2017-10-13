GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Ensco Plc (ESV)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,181 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ensco Plc by 10,624.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,164,554 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $234,173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ensco Plc by 969.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,705,005 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $131,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ensco Plc by 170.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,775,071 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. increased its stake in Ensco Plc by 189.3% during the second quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 10,637,145 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $54,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Ensco Plc by 181.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,606,503 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $54,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Ensco Plc had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Ensco Plc’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESV shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ensco Plc from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ensco Plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Ensco Plc in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ensco Plc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.20 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

Ensco Plc Company Profile

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. Its segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. The Floaters segment includes its drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

