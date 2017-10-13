GVC Holdings PLC (GVC) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) in a research report released on Thursday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 925 ($12.16) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GVC. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.82) target price on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.44) target price on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) target price on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday. Investec reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.78) target price on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on GVC Holdings PLC from GBX 900 ($11.83) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. GVC Holdings PLC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 890.40 ($11.71).

GVC Holdings PLC (LON GVC) traded up 0.77% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 912.50. 765,191 shares of the stock were exchanged. GVC Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 586.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 914.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 821.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 776.81. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.70 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of €0.17 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

In other news, insider Norbert Teufelberger sold 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 831 ($10.93), for a total transaction of £1,187,141.67 ($1,560,796.31). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,857 shares of company stock valued at $372,144,913.

About GVC Holdings PLC

GVC Holdings PLC is a sports betting and gaming company. The Company operates under various brands in the gaming sector, including bwin, sporting bet and Foxy Bingo. It also provides online gaming services on a business-to-business basis to the third party operators. Its segments include Sports and Gaming.

