Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Guess? worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 9.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,727,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 35,422 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 27.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 4.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 77.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,098 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guess? Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Guess?, Inc. (GES) Stake Decreased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/guess-inc-ges-stake-decreased-by-sterneck-capital-management-llc.html.

In related news, Director Kay Isaacson-Leibowitz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $96,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,433 shares in the company, valued at $680,200.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Standpoint Research lowered Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.91 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $11.00 price objective on Guess? and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, FBR & Co assumed coverage on Guess? in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) traded down 0.32% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,497 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.28 and a beta of 0.44. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $17.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Guess? had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $573.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 818.18%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale and Licensing. The Americas Retail segment includes the Company’s retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.