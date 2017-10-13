GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 229 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2,395.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,403,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,459,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,596,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,573 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2,264.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 901,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,097,000 after acquiring an additional 863,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,551,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,597,871,000 after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares during the period. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,950,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 5,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $693,391.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $1,281,200.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $196,558.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,323 shares of company stock worth $16,436,703 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE TRV) opened at 125.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.26 and a 200-day moving average of $123.93. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.45 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.20.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.15). The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post $7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

