Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Stake Lessened by Northern Cross LLC

Northern Cross LLC cut its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,586,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,123 shares during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores makes up 1.7% of Northern Cross LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northern Cross LLC owned 1.40% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores worth $129,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVAL. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) traded up 0.33% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,986 shares. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.034 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous None dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 4.46%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a Colombia-based holding company primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the acquisition, purchase and sale of stocks, bonds and other securities of companies active in the financial sector. The Company provides a variety of financial services and products across the Colombian market, ranging from traditional banking services, such as loans and deposits to pension and severance fund management, as well as the provision of legal representation services.The Company owns such subsidiaries as Banco de Bogota SA, Banco Popular SA, among others.

