Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Raises Position in General Motors Company (GM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises about 2.4% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in General Motors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its stake in General Motors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 32,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in General Motors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 49,657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Vetr upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.42 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other General Motors news, insider Karl-Thomas Neumann sold 234,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $8,145,706.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,145,706.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $347,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,179. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 852,901 shares of company stock worth $32,378,733. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $36.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

