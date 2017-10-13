Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (GLRE) Holdings Held by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc maintained its position in shares of Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Greenlight Reinsurance were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greenlight Reinsurance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Reinsurance by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Greenlight Reinsurance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenlight Reinsurance by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Reinsurance by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leonard R. Goldberg sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $39,921.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,677.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sherry Diaz sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $70,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,468 shares of company stock worth $147,928. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (NASDAQ GLRE) opened at 22.25 on Friday. Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $830.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32.

Greenlight Reinsurance (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.90 million. Greenlight Reinsurance had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlight Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Greenlight Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Greenlight Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company analyzes its underwriting operations using two categories: frequency business, which is characterized as contracts containing a number of small losses emanating from multiple events, and severity business, which is characterized as contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or multiple events.

