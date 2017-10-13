GRATRY & Co LLC Reduces Stake in ING Group, N.V. (ING)

GRATRY & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. ING Group, N.V. makes up about 3.7% of GRATRY & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GRATRY & Co LLC’s holdings in ING Group, N.V. were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Group, N.V. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Group, N.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Group, N.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Group, N.V. by 16.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ING Group, N.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Group, N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Group, N.V. in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ING Group, N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Group, N.V. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of ING Group, N.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE ING) traded down 0.2338% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.4767. 1,448,552 shares of the company were exchanged. ING Group, N.V. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.0842 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27.

About ING Group, N.V.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

