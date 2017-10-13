GRATRY & Co LLC Has $296,000 Position in Nestle SA (NSRGY)

GRATRY & Co LLC maintained its position in shares of Nestle SA (NASDAQ:NSRGY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. GRATRY & Co LLC’s holdings in Nestle SA were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestle SA by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestle SA during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestle SA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Nestle SA during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestle SA during the 2nd quarter worth $2,170,000.

NSRGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nestle SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle SA in a research report on Saturday, June 17th.

Shares of Nestle SA (NASDAQ NSRGY) traded up 0.64% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,461 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $269.90 billion and a PE ratio of 27.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22. Nestle SA has a one year low of $66.08 and a one year high of $89.40.

About Nestle SA

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

