Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $3.86 Million in Varex Imaging (VREX) Stock

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 114,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Varex Imaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,560,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,839,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,452,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,292,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varex Imaging (VREX) opened at 33.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 21.13.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.05 million. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post $1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation is a supplier of medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Medical and Industrial. The X-ray imaging system manufacturers use the Company’s components for medical imaging, cargo screening and border security, to detect, diagnose and protect.

