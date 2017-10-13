Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $26.09 Million Holdings in Target Corporation (TGT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 149,746 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Target Corporation worth $26,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Corporation by 23.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Corporation by 9.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Target Corporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 2,559 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Corporation by 19.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Target Corporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,959 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Target Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.66 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 19th. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Target Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Target Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Target Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Target Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE TGT) opened at 60.19 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $79.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 billion. Target Corporation had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Corporation will post $4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Hourigan Rice Jacqueline sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $277,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

