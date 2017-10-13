Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200,924 Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Kronos Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 37.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,589,000 after acquiring an additional 603,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,063,000 after acquiring an additional 88,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,150,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 180.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 657,735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 941,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 67,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide Inc alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/gotham-asset-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-200924-kronos-worldwide-inc-kro.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc (Kronos) is a producer and marketer of titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments, a base industrial product that is used in a range of applications. The Company, along with its distributors and agents, sells and provides technical services for its products with sales in Europe and North America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.