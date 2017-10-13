Gordon Ritter Sells 10,200 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $582,726.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gordon Ritter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Gordon Ritter sold 5,100 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $289,935.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Gordon Ritter sold 5,100 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $278,205.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $562,632.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Gordon Ritter sold 5,100 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $294,372.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $585,582.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Gordon Ritter sold 5,100 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $292,740.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $591,090.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Gordon Ritter sold 5,100 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $320,178.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $641,682.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $648,720.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.26 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

