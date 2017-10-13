Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Upgrades Sempra Energy (SRE) to Buy

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $129.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRE. BidaskClub upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.51%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 38.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 49.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.

