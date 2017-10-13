Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Lowers Saipem SpA (SAPMY) to Hold

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Saipem SpA (NASDAQ:SAPMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Saipem SpA (NASDAQ SAPMY) remained flat at $8.22 during trading on Tuesday. 51 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $4.13 billion. Saipem SpA has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21.

About Saipem SpA

Saipem SpA is an Italy-based company active as contractor in the oil and gas industry in remote areas and deepwater. It supplies engineering, procurement, project management and construction services with the design and the execution of offshore and onshore projects. It is organized into two business units: Engineering & Construction and Drilling.

