Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Downgrades Exelon Corporation (EXC) to Sell

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the energy giant’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Exelon Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelon Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelon Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

Shares of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) traded up 1.13% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.38. 2,800,466 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.29. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Exelon Corporation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post $2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Denis P. O’brien sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,855.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,910.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 486,952 shares of company stock valued at $18,509,309. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in Exelon Corporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Exelon Corporation by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,963 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Exelon Corporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exelon Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon Corporation

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

