Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts Give British American Tobacco plc (BATS) a GBX 5,500 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 5,500 ($72.31) price objective on British American Tobacco plc (LON:BATS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BATS. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price target on British American Tobacco plc from GBX 6,500 ($85.46) to GBX 6,100 ($80.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS AG set a GBX 5,670 ($74.55) price objective on British American Tobacco plc and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.68) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.89) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on British American Tobacco plc from GBX 5,670 ($74.55) to GBX 5,500 ($72.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,592.94 ($73.53).
Shares of British American Tobacco plc (LON:BATS) opened at 4840.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,759.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,148.24. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 89.93 billion. British American Tobacco plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4,237.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,643.60.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a GBX 56.50 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%.
In related news, insider Alan Davy bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,816 ($63.32) per share, with a total value of £1,733.76 ($2,279.46). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 45 shares of company stock worth $216,396.
British American Tobacco plc Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).
