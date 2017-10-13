Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $21.66 Million in Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Stock

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 796,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,660,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.85% of Guaranty Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Airain ltd bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) opened at 28.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $791.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. Guaranty Bancorp has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $28.75.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.99 million. Guaranty Bancorp had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancorp will post $1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBNK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Guaranty Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Guaranty Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

In other news, EVP Cathy P. Goss sold 3,793 shares of Guaranty Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $101,728.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor sold 15,676 shares of Guaranty Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $416,668.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,816.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,451 shares of company stock worth $1,102,999. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancorp Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company’s bank subsidiary is Guaranty Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 32 branches and two investment management firms, Private Capital Management LLC (PCM) and Cherry Hills Investment Advisors Inc (CHIA), in Colorado through the Bank.

