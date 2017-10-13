Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $24.67 Million Position in Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $98,616,000. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,992,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 605,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,512,000 after purchasing an additional 101,414 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,665,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,830.6% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 48,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 45,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/goldman-sachs-group-inc-has-24-67-million-position-in-vanguard-long-term-corporate-bond-etf-vclt.html.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) opened at 94.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average is $92.68. Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $95.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.