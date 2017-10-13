Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $23.20 Million Position in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 492,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $23,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 7,013.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,247,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,095,000 after buying an additional 14,047,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,712,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,992,000 after buying an additional 3,033,019 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,701,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 6,963.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,927,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,812,000 after buying an additional 1,899,849 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,852,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,309,000 after buying an additional 1,446,061 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE DOC) opened at 18.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $21.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.48 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post $0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

Physicians Realty Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty L.P. is the operating partnership of the Trust. The Trust and its operating partnership are engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems.

