Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $23.01 Million Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,175 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.58% of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. worth $23,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. by 33.1% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. by 56.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE SPH) opened at 26.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $51,473.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a marketer and distributor of a range of products. The Company specializes in the distribution of propane, fuel oil and refined fuels, as well as the marketing of natural gas and electricity in deregulated markets. The Company’s segments include Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

