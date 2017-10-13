Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276,088 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity National Financial worth $25,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,495,000 after buying an additional 77,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after buying an additional 300,785 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) opened at 34.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post $2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $30.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 133,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $6,331,708.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,575 shares in the company, valued at $4,257,499.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent B. Bickett sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $3,856,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,367 shares in the company, valued at $28,172,333.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,001 shares of company stock worth $10,226,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc (FNF) is a holding company. FNF, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, mortgage services and diversified services. FNF operates in four segments: Fidelity National Title Group, Remy, Restaurant Group and Corporate and Other. The Fidelity National Title Group segment consists of the operations of FNF’s title insurance underwriters and related businesses.

