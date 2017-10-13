Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GOL Linhas have outperformed its industry in the last six months. The company is benefitting from the improvement in the Latin American economy. The carrier's view for third quarter and full-year 2017 is impressive. The carrier has been undergoing a thorough restructuring process to revive itself. The carrier's efforts to reduce debt levels are also encouraging. We expect the company’s focus on capacity discipline to result in improvement in yields, going forward. However, increasing expenses on aircraft fuel continue to limit bottom-line growth. Soft international traffic is another challenge for the company to overcome. Moreover, GOL is highly dependent on the products of certain big suppliers.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOL. ValuEngine lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 67.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 21,284 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $312,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA is a Brazil-based airline company. The Company focuses on carrying passengers to over 60 destinations, approximately 50 in Brazil and 10 in South America and the Caribbean. The Company’s fleet includes approximately 120 Boeing 737 aircrafts. The Company operates through two segments: Air transportation and Loyalty program.

