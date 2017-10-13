Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Boeing Company (The) (BA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,574 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the period. Boeing Company (The) makes up 1.3% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing Company (The) were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 430.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,061 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen and Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing Company (The) from $9.80 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing Company (The) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Boeing Company (The) from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing Company (The) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.77.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Boeing Company (The) had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2,185.10%. The business had revenue of $22.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Robert E. Verbeck sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.45, for a total value of $616,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Downey sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $32,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,468 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,814 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

