Godfrey Sullivan Sells 40,000 Shares of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $2,632,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 645,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,505,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Godfrey Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $2,576,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $2,541,200.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 48,750 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $3,321,337.50.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 128,750 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $8,734,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $2,325,200.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $2,353,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Godfrey Sullivan sold 120,000 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $7,090,800.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 75.81% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $279.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 302.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Splunk by 7.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 39.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Splunk by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Splunk by 24.1% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc (Splunk) is engaged in the development and marketing of software solutions. The Company’s offerings enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor and analyze data. Its offerings address diverse data sets that are referred to as big data and are specifically used for machine data.

