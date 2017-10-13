GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy is a website host and Internet domain registrar. In the second quarter, the company posted strong results with both revenues and earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The increase in earnings was driven by growing revenues, strong adoption of its new products, including its new mobile-optimized website builder, GoCentral and contribution from HEG acquisition. The company’s investment in products, technology platform and customer care, as well as offering innovative and increasingly personalized products and services globally will drive shareholder value. However, significant competition, heavy debt burden along with controversies surrounding the company will pose major challenges. Over the last one year, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Get GoDaddy Inc. alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GDDY. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on GoDaddy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. GoDaddy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.46.

GoDaddy (GDDY) traded up 0.45% on Tuesday, hitting $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 207,737 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 349.06 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $45.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $557.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.26 million. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/godaddy-inc-gddy-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, EVP James M. Carroll sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,977.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nima Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $44,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,324,948 shares of company stock valued at $538,352,297. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.