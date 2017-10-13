Global Water Resources (GWRS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Water Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.4956854018474 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) traded up 0.5176% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.7301. 2,285 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $190.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.6598 and a beta of 0.25. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61.

Get Global Water Resources Inc. alerts:

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Water Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Global Water Resources (GWRS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/global-water-resources-gwrs-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc is a water resource management company. The Company owns, operates and manages water, wastewater and recycled water utilities in strategically located communities, principally in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. The Company focuses on the issues of water supply and scarcity, and applies principles of water conservation through water reclamation and reuse.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.