Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. Sells 26,000 Shares

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $2,595,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) traded up 0.67% during trading on Friday, hitting $99.72. 177,070 shares of the company were exchanged. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.42.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $847.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post $3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3,093.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,529,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,527,000 after buying an additional 13,105,378 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 11,779.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,292,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,086,000 after buying an additional 2,273,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,284,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,636,000 after buying an additional 2,030,880 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,900,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2,062.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,195,000 after buying an additional 723,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.01.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

