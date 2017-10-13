Glencore PLC (GLEN) Price Target Increased to GBX 430 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 430 ($5.65) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS AG set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Glencore PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore PLC from GBX 360 ($4.73) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC Holdings plc reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore PLC from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Investec reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 356 ($4.68) price objective on shares of Glencore PLC in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Glencore PLC in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 375 ($4.93).

In other news, insider Martin J. Gilbert purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £169,000 ($222,193.01).

Glencore PLC Company Profile

Glencore plc is an integrated producer and marketer of commodities, such as metals and minerals, energy products, agricultural products and Corporate and other. The Metals and minerals segment is engaged in copper, zinc/lead, nickel, ferroalloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore production and marketing.

