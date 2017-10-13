Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo Acquires 15,500 Shares of Directa Plus PLC (DCTA) Stock

Directa Plus PLC (LON:DCTA) insider Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £9,610 ($12,634.76).

Shares of Directa Plus PLC (DCTA) opened at 60.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.44. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 26.53 million. Directa Plus PLC has a one year low of GBX 32.00 and a one year high of GBX 132.50.

Directa Plus PLC Company Profile

Directa Plus PLC is a producer and supplier of graphene-based products for use in consumer and industrial markets. The Company under its G+ brand offers a range of graphene-based products-either ready-to-use or custom blended to meet specific technical requirements for use in consumer and industrial markets.

