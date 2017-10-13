Gigamon Inc. (GIMO) Shares Bought by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Gigamon Inc. (NYSE:GIMO) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 234,752 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 3.58% of Gigamon worth $52,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gigamon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gigamon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Gigamon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Gigamon by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Gigamon by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Gigamon Inc. alerts:

In other Gigamon news, insider Paul B. Shinn sold 2,706 shares of Gigamon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $107,238.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,195.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ted C. Ho sold 30,000 shares of Gigamon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $1,278,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,706 shares of company stock worth $5,144,239 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gigamon Inc. (GIMO) Shares Bought by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/gigamon-inc-gimo-shares-bought-by-disciplined-growth-investors-inc-mn.html.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIMO shares. Bank of America Corporation restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Gigamon in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Gigamon in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gigamon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Gigamon in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gigamon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.95.

Gigamon Inc. (GIMO) traded down 1.85% during trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. 312,315 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.62 and a beta of 1.50. Gigamon Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20.

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Gigamon had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gigamon Inc. will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gigamon Company Profile

Gigamon Inc offers a solution that delivers visibility and control of data-in-motion traversing enterprise, federal and service provider networks. The Company’s Visibility Platform consists of a distributed system of nodes (that in combination establish a Visibility Fabric). The Visibility Platform includes physical appliances and virtual nodes that can be deployed in data centers, central offices, virtualized/private cloud/public cloud environments, and small form-factor remote site appliances, which in combination enable pervasive visibility of network infrastructures.

Receive News & Ratings for Gigamon Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gigamon Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.