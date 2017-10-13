Gerresheimer AG (GXI) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Independent Research GmbH Analysts

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) received a €68.00 ($80.00) price target from equities researchers at Independent Research GmbH in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €69.50 ($81.76) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Commerzbank Ag set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. DZ Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer AG in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €99.40 ($116.94) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.14 ($86.05).

Gerresheimer AG Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, such as inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

