Geron Corporation (GERN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Geron is optimistic about the agreement with J&J for its lead pipeline candidate – imetelstat – which provides it a strong partner as well as funds. Imetelstat is being developed for the treatment of myelofibrosis and myelodysplastic syndromes. In 2016, J&J announced unfavorable findings from the planned internal reviews of initial data from the two studies of imetelstat, IMbark and IMerge. However, in April 2017, Geron informed that Janssen has completed the second internal data review of the two studies and as a result of the review, both trials are continuing unmodified. However, Geron's dependence on a single pipeline candidate, imetelstat, raises concerns. Moreover, Geron’s shares underperformed the industry so far this year. Estimates have remained stable ahead of the Q3 earnings results. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Get Geron Corporation alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Geron Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. FBR & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Geron Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Geron Corporation had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 433.72%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Geron Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Geron Corporation (GERN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/geron-corporation-gern-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Geron Corporation by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 502,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Geron Corporation by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,127,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 459,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Geron Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Geron Corporation by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 120,222 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Geron Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation Company Profile

Geron Corporation (Geron) is a biopharmaceutical company, which supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies by Janssen Biotech, Inc (Janssen). The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutic products for oncology. Using its nucleic acid chemistry, Geron designed Imetelstat to be an oligonucleotide that binds with high affinity to the ribonucleic acid (RNA) template of telomerase, thereby directly inhibiting telomerase activity.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron Corporation (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.