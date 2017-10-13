Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Shares Gap Up to $0.00

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at ($3.53), but opened at $0.00. Gerdau shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 6994500 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Santander raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The company’s market capitalization is $6.12 billion.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gerdau by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 29,673 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Gerdau by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gerdau by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA (Gerdau) is a manufacturer of long steel in the North and South America. The Company is engaged in the production and commercialization of steel products in general, through its mills located in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela.

