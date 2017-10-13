Genus plc (GNS) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.61) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GNS. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.18) target price on shares of Genus plc in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,815 ($23.86) target price on shares of Genus plc in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,171.67 ($28.55).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Genus plc’s previous dividend of $7.40.

About Genus plc

Genus plc is an animal genetics company, which provides farmers with genetics that enable them to produce animal protein, in the form of meat and milk. The Company’s segments include Genus PIC, Genus ABS, Genus Asia, and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment is engaged in porcine sales business, excluding Asia, and serves porcine customers in North America, Latin America and Europe.

