General Motors Company (GM) Holdings Increased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 39,113 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 2.0% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. now owns 60,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,095,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,247,171 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625,809 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 26,374.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,970,423 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,414,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,262,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,068,335 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $214,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company (GM) traded up 2.47% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. 6,963,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $36.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post $6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other General Motors news, insider Charles K. Stevens III sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $572,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Batey sold 8,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,682.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,226.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 852,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,378,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

