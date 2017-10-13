General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Holdings Held by Cincinnati Casualty Co.

Cincinnati Casualty Co. held its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. General Mills makes up approximately 4.0% of Cincinnati Casualty Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cincinnati Casualty Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Waldron LP bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,013,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,862,000 after buying an additional 1,449,632 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 415,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 19th. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) opened at 51.27 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $64.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.25%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

