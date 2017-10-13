General Electric Company (GE) Stake Lessened by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 183,870 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 37,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 22,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Huntington Steele LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Huntington Steele LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric Company alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. Vetr cut shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.48 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $22.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/general-electric-company-ge-stake-lessened-by-old-national-bancorp-in.html.

In other news, CEO John Leonard Flannery bought 103,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,657,805.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,021,030.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Tisch bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.56 per share, with a total value of $2,456,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 233,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,264. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.