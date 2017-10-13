Generac Holdlings Inc. (GNRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $415.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Generac Holdlings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to announce $415.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Generac Holdlings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.42 million and the highest is $441.00 million. Generac Holdlings reported sales of $373.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdlings will report full-year sales of $415.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Generac Holdlings.

Generac Holdlings (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. Generac Holdlings had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Generac Holdlings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Generac Holdlings in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Generac Holdlings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac Holdlings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Generac Holdlings in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

In other Generac Holdlings news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,054,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $619,400 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Generac Holdlings by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Generac Holdlings during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Generac Holdlings by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 160,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Generac Holdlings by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Generac Holdlings by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdlings Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business.

