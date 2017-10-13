Gear Energy Ltd (GXE) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. Approximately 274,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 225,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

In related news, Director John O’connell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$56,250.00. Also, insider Don Gray purchased 200,000 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$148,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $438,000 and sold 294,180 shares valued at $221,731.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company with heavy and light oil production in Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The Company’s properties include Paradise Hill, Wildmere Cummings, Wilson Creek and Hoosier.

