GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. GCP Applied Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.17-0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GCP Applied Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Get GCP Applied Technologies Inc. alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/gcp-applied-technologies-inc-gcp-issues-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Construction Chemicals and Specialty Building Materials. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets products to manage performance of Portland cement, and materials based on Portland cement, such as concrete admixtures and cement additives, as well as concrete production management systems.

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.