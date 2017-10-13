G Bradley Cole Sells 5,000 Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) COO G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $159,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

G Bradley Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $159,300.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $152,850.00.

Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) opened at 32.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13 billion. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.08 million. Genomic Health had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Genomic Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genomic Health, Inc. will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Genomic Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Genomic Health by 37.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Genomic Health by 48.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Genomic Health during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Genomic Health by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

GHDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Genomic Health from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genomic Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc is a healthcare company that provides genomic-based diagnostic tests to personalize cancer treatment. The Company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services. The Company’s Oncotype IQ Genomic Intelligence Platform is consisted of its flagship line of Oncotype DX gene expression tests, as well as its Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test.

