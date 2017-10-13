FY2020 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Boosted by Analyst

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Analysts at Gabelli upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Verizon Communications in a report released on Tuesday. Gabelli analyst S. Dluzhevskiy now expects that the cell phone carrier will earn $4.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.25. Gabelli also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

VZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.96. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 97,792 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 132,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 56,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 343,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $30,030.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,868.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,830 shares of company stock worth $88,828. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 60.51%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

