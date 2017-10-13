FY2019 EPS Estimates for DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. Decreased by Analyst (DVA)

DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (NYSE:DVA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DaVita HealthCare Partners in a report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Gurda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.40. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

DaVita HealthCare Partners (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. DaVita HealthCare Partners had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.89 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

DaVita HealthCare Partners declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners by 10.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 112,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its position in shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners by 147.5% during the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners by 24.2% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita HealthCare Partners

DaVita Inc, formerly DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc, operates two divisions: DaVita Kidney Care (Kidney Care) and DaVita Medical Group (DMG). The Kidney Care division consists of its the United States dialysis and related lab services, its ancillary services and strategic initiatives, including its international operations, and its corporate administrative support.

