FY2017 EPS Estimates for WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Cut by Analyst

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Seaport Global Securities has a “Sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WPX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $10.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.48.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.78 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 199.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,553,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,132,000 after buying an additional 412,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,391,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,901,000 after buying an additional 188,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,691,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,921,000 after buying an additional 1,272,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,390,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after buying an additional 2,244,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,297,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,797,000 after buying an additional 177,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clay M. Gaspar sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $366,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,306,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

