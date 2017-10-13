H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H. B. Fuller in a report issued on Monday. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get H. B. Fuller Company alerts:

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $562.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-h-b-fuller-company-ful-increased-by-keycorp.html.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on H. B. Fuller from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on H. B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered H. B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) opened at 57.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30. H. B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 0.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 0.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 58,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 5.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 5,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $315,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

H. B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company is a formulator, manufacturer and marketer of adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products. The Company’s segments include Americas Adhesives, Europe, India, Middle East and Africa (EIMEA), Asia Pacific, Construction Products and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific operating segments produce and supply industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including durable assembly, nonwoven and hygiene, and textile.

Receive News & Ratings for H. B. Fuller Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. B. Fuller Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.