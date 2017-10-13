FY2017 Earnings Forecast for Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Issued By Jefferies Group

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their FY2017 EPS estimates for Regions Financial Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial Corporation’s FY2018 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Regions Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE RF) opened at 14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.34. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Regions Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Regions Financial Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.47 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Regions Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Regions Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other Regions Financial Corporation news, Director Susan W. Matlock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $152,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $971,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,733. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,473,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,968,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 3,130.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,466,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,343,545,000 after acquiring an additional 89,604,919 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 506.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,501,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,815,000 after acquiring an additional 27,138,273 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,572,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,654,000 after acquiring an additional 295,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,048,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,676,000 after acquiring an additional 133,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

