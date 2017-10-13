FRP Holdings (FRPH) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

FRP Holdings (NASDAQ: FRPH) is one of 15 public companies in the “Freight Trucking” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare FRP Holdings to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

FRP Holdings has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRP Holdings’ peers have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FRP Holdings and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP Holdings 17.90% 3.40% 2.53% FRP Holdings Competitors 5.03% 10.57% 5.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of FRP Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Freight Trucking” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of FRP Holdings shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “Freight Trucking” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FRP Holdings and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio FRP Holdings $32.09 million $21.12 million 66.99 FRP Holdings Competitors $1.53 billion $229.92 million 29.45

FRP Holdings’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than FRP Holdings. FRP Holdings is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FRP Holdings and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP Holdings 0 0 0 0 N/A FRP Holdings Competitors 87 603 573 25 2.42

As a group, “Freight Trucking” companies have a potential upside of 4.05%. Given FRP Holdings’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FRP Holdings has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

FRP Holdings peers beat FRP Holdings on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About FRP Holdings

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in various real estate businesses. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, FRP Maryland, Inc., FRP Development Corp. and Florida Rock Properties, Inc. The segments of the Company include leasing and management of warehouse and office building owned by the Company (the Asset Management Segment), leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company (the Mining Royalty Lands Segment) and real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for warehouse and office buildings (the Land Development and Construction Segment). The Company’s Asset Management Segment owns leases and manages warehouse and office buildings. Its Mining Royalty Lands Segment owns several properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties. Its Land Development and Construction Segment owns and monitors the parcels of land that are in various stages of development.

